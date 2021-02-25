MOBILE, Ala. --Today, Infirmary Health announced that they have now provided more than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Mobile and Baldwin County residents after launching its COVID-19 vaccine program just over two months ago.

Additionally, Infirmary Health was the first provider in the area to receive approval from the Mayo Clinic to offer convalescent plasma treatments to COVID-19 inpatients.

“Infirmary Health is proud to serve our communities throughout this entire COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Nix, President & CEO of Infirmary Health.

“This massive undertaking would not be possible without the full support of the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Hospital Association as well as the dedicated physicians across Infirmary Health. Our leadership team, working alongside the 6,000 members of the Infirmary Health family, has responded to every challenge throughout the pandemic."