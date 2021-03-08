Infirmary Health announced Monday its new visitor policy following Governor Ivey's changes to the Safer at Home Order.
Patients will now be allowed to have two visitors or two caregivers at one time in rooms. Those visitors will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures screened at the hospital entrance. The visitors will also be asked to maintain social distancing and hand hygiene.
Visitor Hours at Mobile Infirmary, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary and Oakwood Center for Living are as follows:
- Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- ICU/LTACH: 9 – 11 a.m. & 4 – 6 p.m.
- Senior Behavioral Health Visitation will be permitted by appointment only
- For COVID-19 positive patients, no visitors unless it is an end-of-life situation or special circumstances as approved by Hospital Leadership
- No overnight visitation is allowed unless approved by hospital leadership.
Visitor hours at J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital
- Monday – Saturday 4 – 6 p.m, Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Rotary Rehabilitation
- Two visitors per patient.
Labor & Delivery
- Two support people per patient.
Nursery
- Mother of patient and two support people.
Pediatrics
- Two parents or guardians at all times.
Outpatient Procedures
- One visitor is allowed for outpatient procedures.
Emergency Departments
- Two visitors will be allowed once the patient has been assigned in room. Surgical Procedures
- One caregiver (meeting the above requirements) may accompany the patient to assist with entry into the hospital and registration.
End-of-Life Guidance/Inpatient Hospice
- For non-COVID-19 patients in which death is reasonably anticipated within 24-48 hours, two caregivers (meeting the above requirements) will be allowed at the bedside.
- Caregivers may rotate with other caregivers.
- Caregivers will be required to follow all instructions from clinical staff related to hand washing, PPE, entry/exit, length of time with patient, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.