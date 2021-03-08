Infirmary Health announced Monday its new visitor policy following Governor Ivey's changes to the Safer at Home Order.

Patients will now be allowed to have two visitors or two caregivers at one time in rooms. Those visitors will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures screened at the hospital entrance. The visitors will also be asked to maintain social distancing and hand hygiene.

Visitor Hours at Mobile Infirmary, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary and Oakwood Center for Living are as follows:

Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

ICU/LTACH: 9 – 11 a.m. & 4 – 6 p.m.

Senior Behavioral Health Visitation will be permitted by appointment only

For COVID-19 positive patients, no visitors unless it is an end-of-life situation or special circumstances as approved by Hospital Leadership

No overnight visitation is allowed unless approved by hospital leadership.

Visitor hours at J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital

Monday – Saturday 4 – 6 p.m, Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rotary Rehabilitation

Two visitors per patient.

Labor & Delivery

Two support people per patient.

Nursery

Mother of patient and two support people.

Pediatrics

Two parents or guardians at all times.

Outpatient Procedures

One visitor is allowed for outpatient procedures.

Emergency Departments

Two visitors will be allowed once the patient has been assigned in room. Surgical Procedures

One caregiver (meeting the above requirements) may accompany the patient to assist with entry into the hospital and registration.

End-of-Life Guidance/Inpatient Hospice