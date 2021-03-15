SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) – On Wednesday, March 17, Infirmary Health, in partnership with the City of Saraland and Saraland City Schools, will provide 1,500 first dose Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to qualifying patients with an appointment.

Patients must meet the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) eligibility guidelines (view guidelines here) and must reside within ZIP codes 36572, 36571 and 36611 to request an appointment.

Participants can receive their first dose at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic | Northside, located at 95 Shell Street, on Wednesday, March 17. Second doses will provided on April 7 to those who receive their first dose on this date.

- Participants must have an appointment:

o To request an appointment, please visit https://vaccine.infirmaryhealth.org and

complete the online request form.

o After completing an online request form, you will need to login to or activate a

MyIHChart account. If you do not create a MyIHChart account, you will not receive a notification to set up an appointment. An account can be created by visiting our website: https://www.myihchart.org/MyChart/signup.

o Once your request has been approved by our scheduling team, you will receive a text or email with a prompt to access your MyIHChart account and select an appointment time.

To date, Infirmary Health has provided more than 40,000 vaccines across Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines or talk with your doctor.

For questions or more information, please call 251-341-2819.