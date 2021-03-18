MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Starting Tuesday, March 23, through Thursday, March 25, Infirmary Health will provide 3,600 first dose Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to qualifying patients with an appointment. Patients must fall within the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) eligible groups of 1a, 1b or 1c (view guidelines here).

Participants can receive their first dose at ProHealth Fitness Center, located at 166 Mobile Infirmary Boulevard, on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday the week of March 22. Second doses will be provided the week of April 12 to those who receive their first dose on these days.

The say participants must have an appointment.

o To request an appointment, please visit https://vaccine.infirmaryhealth.org and complete the online request form.

o After completing an online request form, you will need to login to or activate a MyIHChart account. If you do not create a MyIHChart account, you will not receive a notification to set up an appointment. An account can be created by visiting our website: https://www.myihchart.org/MyChart/signup.

o Once your request has been approved by our scheduling team, you will receive a text or email with a prompt to access your MyIHChart account and select an appointment time.

To date, Infirmary Health has provided more than 40,000 vaccines across Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines or talk with your doctor.