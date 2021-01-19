MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police are looking for an inmate who escaped early this morning from the Mobile Community Work Center.
The Alabama Department of Corrections says Michael Lee Jones escaped around 2 a.m.
Jones was wearing a dark long sleeve sweater or shirt, a jacket, khaki pants and black boots.
Jones, 53, weighs 175 pounds and is 5-foot-8. He has brown eyes and a tattoo on his right arm.
He is serving time on a drug distribution charge from Talladega County.
If you see Jones, you are asked to call 911.
