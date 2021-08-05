MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police took a suspect into custody following a chase through Mobile on Thursday night.
The pursuit came to an end Old Shell Road at University Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. According to officers, the suspect hit several vehicles on the road while trying to get away.
The innocent driver in one of those vehicles was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital.
The suspect's vehicle came to a stop in a parking lot near a bank. He was checked by Mobile Fire-Rescue crews before he was put in the back of a police car.
Police have not yet revealed why they were chasing the suspect. FOX10 News reached out and will update this story as we learn more information.
