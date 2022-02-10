PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – An audit detailing questionable credit card purchases by the former water board manager and other employees exploded into the public consciousness over the past week, but seeds of division date back at least four years.

In a March 2018 complaint to the Alabama Ethics Commission, obtained by FOX10 News, Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board Chairman Russell Heidelberg accused fellow board members of cronyism and taking actions that hurt the system.

It is unclear whether the Ethics Commission took any action.

Heidelberg accused the board of laying off six water system employees in September 2017 so board members’ friends could be hired as independent contractors outside the Mobile County Personnel Board rules.

Heidelberg claimed a resolution and vote to carry out the layoffs came after more than a week after the fact. He also accused the board of violating the Open Meetings Act and hiring contractors rather than advertising for regular employees though the Mobile County Personnel Board.

One of those contractors was Nia Bradley, whose spending habits are at the center of the audit that Heidelberg requested. Board attorney Jay Ross has said that Bradley, who managed the system until she departed last years, charged hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of questionable expenses on a corporate credit card

According to the 2018 ethics complaint, Bradley was making $12,500 a month and was a personal friend of Nathaniel Inge and Ayanna Payton, who were board members at the time. Bradley received a vehicle, credit card, phone and office, and assumed supervisory responsibility over merit system employees, according to the complaint.

Heidelberg also wrote that the board hired Bradley’s son, Anthony Bradley, at $5,000 per month and did not advertise the position or qualifications. Like his mother, the ethics complaint alleges, Anthony Bradley received a vehicle, credit card, phone and office. He supervised customer service workers.

“He has made mistakes of the daily tally several times,” the complaint states. “On one occasion IT Contractor had to be called in to correct his error.”

Heidelberg expressed concern in the complaint about Nia Bradley driving utility vehicles given a “RECKLESS DRIVING RECORD” and accused her of driving a vehicle without insurance for an extended period of time. Court records show Bradley has been cited for speeding four times in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 2000 and once for having tinted windows.

The ethics complaint names two other contractors:

Carlos G. Butler, at $7,500 a month, to supervise the Service Department. The ethics complaint contends that he worked with Nia Bradley at Daphne Utilities.

Taiecha Tucker, at $5,000 a month, as a human resources specialist. The ethics complaint contends she is a personal friend of City Councilman Derrick Griffin, who appointed Inge to the water board.

Heidelberg alleged that the board improperly compensated all four contractors above and beyond their monthly pay and work items like vehicles and phones. He complaint lists dozens of hotel rooms and restaurant meals.

“This is a clear demonstration of Malfeasance in Office and failure to carry out their Fiduciary Responsibility to the board,” the complaint states.

The board is expected to formally receive a copy of the audit at its meeting on Monday.