MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --Beginning Sunday, Dec. 12, the City of Mobile will be replacing and upgrading hundreds of lighting fixtures along Interstates 10 and 65 to improve safety and the appearance of these major routes.

The work will require some temporary lane and ramp closures as the lights are replaced.

Earlier this year, the Mobile City Council approved Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s plan to allocate $2 million to repair, upgrade and replace 1,600 lights along I-10 and I-65 with new LED bulbs. The project will make these highly trafficked areas safer for motorists by improving visibility at night and repairing multiple lights that sustained damage during hurricanes last fall.

This project, which was outlined in Stimpson’s 100 Day Agenda, will also complement ongoing work the City of Mobile and Alabama Power are doing to upgrade other fixtures throughout the community with brighter, more energy efficient LED bulbs.

The project is expected to take about 40 working days to complete. However, the work schedule could due to weather conditions or other outside factors, officials said.

The tentative timeline for the project is as follows: