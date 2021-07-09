PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A homicide investigation is ongoing in Prichard this morning after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured earlier in the week.
Police in Prichard say it was at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to the 600 block of North Fairport Drive after receiving a report of a shooting.
Upon their arrival, officers discovered a black male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 17-year-old Carl Anthony Reed, was transported to a local hospital, where he didn’t survive his injuries, police said.
Officers also discovered a second victim nearby in the 200 block of Circle Drive. That victim was also transported to a local hospital with injuries said to not be life threatening.
The two shooting victims are a part of the same incident, according to police.
Investigators with Prichard Police say they want to talk to 23-year-old Christopher Skipwith about the shooting.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings or the whereabouts of Skipwith to contact the Prichard Police Department.
