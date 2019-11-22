MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile Police investigators say they believe the murder of a University of South Alabama Professor is isolated, but they are asking people to remain cautious in the community.
Dr. Matt Wiser was found shot to death in his home earlier this week and so far, there are no suspects or arrests.
In a statement MPD wrote: “Anytime there is a homicide in our community and the suspect has not been taken into custody, the public should be concerned. Be more aware of their surroundings and increase security at their residences. At this point, however, we do consider it to be an isolated incident. It’s still early in the investigation and detectives continue to work every lead. Again we ask for the community’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call 251-208-7211 or send a message at mobilepd.org/crimetip.”
“I can't understand why anybody would have a problem with him because he was such a nice person,” said Renee Coleman, who lives next to the murder scene.
FOX10 News spoke with neighbors in the area Friday afternoon, they said that Wiser kept to himself and very rarely used the front door, instead used a back door to check the mail or take the trash out. They also say he did not drive.
“He had a friend come by and pick him up every morning and I don't understand why anyone would have a problem with him,” Coleman said.
University staff say Wiser was in class Tuesday night, but by the next day police found him dead in his home.
“Dr. Wiser was a wonderful colleague, he was very full of personality he was well liked by faculty and students alike, he'll be greatly missed,” said Kelly Woodford, Associate Dean at Mitchell College of Business.
