MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators identified the man whose remains were found under an abandoned house in Mobile County.
The sheriff's office said Danny Preslar's body was buried eight-feet underground beneath a house on Lott Road west of Chunchula.
The death has been ruled a homicide, but the cause of death has not been determined. No suspects have been named by detectives.
