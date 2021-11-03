PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police said they now know the name of the man they want to talk to about a hit-and-run case.

Investigators said Ralph Ellis Taylor, Jr. was caught on cameras in the area where a pickup truck was stolen in West Mobile.

That truck later slammed into Hilbert Enlers on St. Stephens Road on September 10.

If you know where police can find Taylor, you're asked to give them a call.