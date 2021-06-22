MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Officers in Mobile said a man swallowed enough heroin during a police chase to be charged with drug trafficking.

It started Sunday morning when police tried to stop Bodine Kirk, 46, while he was driving on Water Street. Officers said he didn't stop and kept driving at around 35 mph until he stopped on Springhill Avenue.

According to investigators, Kirk was swallowing the heroin when an officer approached the vehicle. MPD said Kirk bit the officer's fingers when the officer tried to get the drugs out of his mouth.

Kirk was rushed to the hospital and eventually started throwing up the drugs. Police said he threw up enough heroin to be charged with drug trafficking.

Kirk is also charged with assault for biting the officer's fingers, police said.