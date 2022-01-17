EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) – A day after a gruesome sword attack, law enforcement investigators on Monday struggled to uncover a motive for an assault that left a 23-year-old man’s mother dead and his uncle in critical condition.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect of Sunday’s attack as Danien Winslow Washam. He was at the hospital getting treatment for injuries he suffered while resisting arrest, authorities said.

Investigators allege that he used a “ninja-style” sword he recently had purchase to fatally stab his mother, 61-year-old Helen Nettles Washam, at their home on Mausap Road. He also stands accused of cutting uncle on the face. That man, 52-year-old George Washam – who is bedridden from cerebral palsy – is in critical condition.

Authorities alleged that the defendant also cut his younger brother, Desmon Washam, on the wrist.

Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Burch said the suspect has no criminal records or apparent history of mental illness. He said investigators would explore the possibility that drugs played a role.

“We don’t know yet until we talk to him what, you know, triggered this last night,” he told FOX10 News.

Burch said the sword, which has a blade measuring about 3 feet, likely was not very sharp. He said sword attacks are rare.

“I can only, maybe, think of one or two other times where there was a large sword-type weapon used, you know, in either an assault or homicide,” he said. “And this one’s even worse because the, you know, offender killed his mom, you know, with a sword.”

A few hours after putting out a “Be on the Lookout” alert, law enforcement authorities spotted the suspect’s green Honda Accord on Alabama 158 and stopped it after a brief chase. The sword was in the front seat, Burch said.

“He actively resisted and was tased,” he said. “One of the Taser’s prongs lodged in his head. So he went to the hospital last night.”

Burch said the suspect was scheduled to have surgery Monday and likely would be released Tuesday, after which he would be taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning and then booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault and attempting to elude.

For Burch, the incident is personal. He said he has known the defendant’s father for 15 years. Now that man, who the sheriff’s investigator said works as a construction contractor, is grappling with the sudden loss of a wife and the arrest of his son.

“I couldn’t imagine, you know, much worse news,” he said. “We talked several times last night. And he’s just beside himself, has no idea what triggered this. There’s been no anger issues, no history of mental illness with this particular son.”