Police say 36-year-old William Derek Touchstone was high on drugs when he shot at random drivers for no apparent reason in 2017.
According to investigators, one shooting happened in Semmes and the other in Mobile.
Touchstone faced a slew of charges, including assault and reckless endangerment.
Tuesday, November 19, Touchstone pled guilty to assault 1st and assault 2nd. He will be sentenced on January 13, 2020.
