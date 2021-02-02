MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- The Internal Revenue Service reported more than $200 Million in Alabama was stolen due to stimulus check fraud.
While the government tries to put money back into your pockets through stimulus checks, the IRS said there are criminals trying to snatch it before it hits your bank account.
"We saw a mad rush by scammers and criminals alike to get information, to file false claims to steal other individuals, identifying information and file claims to get more money," said James Dorsey, IRS Special Agent in Charge.
Dorsey said scammers are taking advantage of people when they're at their lowest due to the pandemic.
Dorsey said, "This is a time where people are at their most vulnerable because they're praying and hoping that something, a windfall will come their way. And here comes, 'Johnny Bad Guy' and 'I can get it for you tomorrow. All I need is your social security number. All I need is your last tax return.' And that's their attempt to get all of your information so that they can do other criminal activities with it."
Dorsey said scammers are using calls, texts, emails, letters, social media, phony checks, fake covid-19 test kits, fake donation requests for groups heavily affected by the virus and bogus opportunities to invest in vaccine companies and they're even threating you to pay up.
Dorsey said the IRS will never harass you and they only contact you one way.
"The IRS will never send you an email, they will never contact you on social media, asking you for your personal identifiable information, meaning your social security number or anything, IRS primarily contacts you via hard letter," said Dorsey.
If you've been a victim of identity theft through a coronavirus scam or if you are aware of a COVID-19 scheme, go to irs.gov and let them know. Also, file a police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.