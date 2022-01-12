MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Taxes can be a pain for some people in normal years, but 2022 mixed with the pandemic and the IRS is warning frustration could be coming.

At EZ Tax Refunds on Hillcrest Road, Beth Korzun says there are many changes this year, but she says they are ready.

“This is the most tax changes that we’ve had in any given year in a really long time,” she said.

Some of those changes involve the child tax credit and charitable deductions.

Korzun says taxpayers can start filing on January 24th, but have until April 18th to be on-time. She recommends doing it as soon as you have all of your documents and filing electronically as the IRS deals with staffing shortages and a backlog of millions of last year’s tax returns.

“Many times, people want to jump ahead and file early and then they get a form in February and they have to amend their tax returns,” Korzun said. :This is going to be problematic this year because of all of the delays.”

While you can file online yourself, tax preparers recommend you use a professional.

“Let’s say you’re paying TurboTax $75, free or $100 online, but you’re missing a $1000 shouldn’t you hire a professional to do it for $300 and get that thousand dollars?” Korzun said.

There are some agencies that will help you for free.

The IRS has a free service for qualifying people and United Way of Southwest Alabama says if your household income is less than $58,000 they have volunteers who can help you.

“What we do is critical because for people who don’t have the money to pay for tax filing they can spend that money on rent, on groceries,” said Brad Martin from United Way of Southwest Alabama. “We don’t take any of your refund.”

When you are filing you’ll want to pay special attention to the child tax credit, especially if you have gotten an advanced payment. The IRS is mailing out letters on that right now.

Overall, while the IRS says they are expecting some delays, most taxpayers should get their refund within three weeks if they file online with direct deposit.

If you want details on the United Way of Southwest Alabama’s free tax prep program head to https://uwswa.org/our-work/our-programs/free-tax-preparation/.