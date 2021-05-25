IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA)-- A mobile home in Irvington left a family displaced with barely any belongings, and on top of that, this isn't the first time it has happened to them.

Jeremy Collier was spending Saturday afternoon at his brother's house when his wife, Julie, called from home saying their power just went out.

"I come over, and I figure well, it's just the breaker, just something flipped," said Collier. "She said she heard a 'zzz' sound, like 'zzz' through it."

Collier pulled the breaker and then smelled smoke. That's when he told his son to run and get his uncle from next door.

"They noticed a spot where it looked like a little bit of steam was coming up," he said. "When they spotted it, I found this baseball bat and started beating the ceiling out."

Collier and his brother, Tristen Kendrick, started putting out the fire as best as they could before the fire department arrived. Unfortunately, they still lost about 75 percent of their belongings.

The cause was due to a faulty wire leading from a lightbulb in the hallway.

This is the second house fire that's happened to the family, the first being in 2014.

"I can't believe I'm going through this again in this short of time," Collier said.

Collier also lost his 3 year old son to cancer in 2010.

With Collier being between jobs, it's been financially hard the past few months. But despite all that's happened, Collier said he will never back down.

"I just can't give up," he said. "I can't do it. It's not in my makeup. People out there wonder how do you keep going. I do because I know deep down if I don't, nobody else will."

Kendrick created a GoFundMe to help rebuild the home. If you would like to donate, click here.