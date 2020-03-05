IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at 7910 One Mile Road in Irvington Thursday.
The grisly murder happened early Thursday morning, according to investigators. Deputies said this was a domestic situation.
"911 received a call from a male party saying that his girlfriend had stopped breathing and was in cardiac arrest," Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office said. "Mobile County EMS responded and quickly assessed that it was much more to it then cardiac arrest. Obvious head trauma."
According to authorities, Christopher Wayne Kern struck his girlfriend, Latasha Nichole Johnson, in the head with a baseball bat, killing her. Burch said after he killed her, he partially wrapped her in a tarp.
"Just a very tragic situation and I can never stress enough to people who may be involved in a domestic violence situation, get out before it's too late. Typically those situations don't change,” Burch explained.
Officials say the couple has a child together and Johnson has other children.
In 2019, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to 7910 One Mile Road, for three domestic calls.
Burch said by November 2019, deputies had responded to 7 homicides, some in the county jurisdiction and some were assisting city police.
So far this year, Burch said there have already been 8 homicides just in the county jurisdiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.