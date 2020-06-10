A 23-year-old Irvington man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday following his morning arrest, which happened after a police pursuit ending on eastbound Interstate 10 near the I-65 interchange.
The Mobile Police Department said police observed a vehicle in the area of Old Pascagoula Road and McDonald Road that matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle earlier in the morning. When the officer confirmed the vehicle was active stolen, a traffic stop was initiated, police said.
But, police said, the suspect sped away until the pursuit ended on the interstate.
Tyler Italio was arrested. Jail records show he is charged with reckless endangerment, first-degree receiving stolen property and a felony parole violation
