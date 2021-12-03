MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- An Irvington man is charged with first-degree assault in connection with a November crash the seriously injured two people.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said Matias Hipolito, 29, was arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol on the scene of the Nov. 12 crash.

According to troopers, Hipolito was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup on Bellingrath Road at Half Mile Road when he crashed head-on into a 2009 Dodge Charger driven by Antwan Thompson, 40, of Mobile.

The driver of the Dodge, Antwan Thompson, 40, and his passenger, Janice Thompson, 70, both of Mobile, both sustained serious injuries and were transported to University Hospital.

On Nov. 29, Hipolito was arrested for first-degree assault due to the severity of the injuries sustained by Janice Thompson, authorities said.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash.