MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A man under the influence of methamphetamine who led Mobile police on a high-speed chase will be going to federal prison on gun charges.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose sentenced Michael Bates, 28, to three years and one month for felony possession of a firearm.

She ruled that Bate will serve that prison term simultaneously with any time he might get for other offenses pending in state court.

FOX10 news captured exclusive video of that pursuit in April 2020, which police said reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

It started when police responded to a motel off of Inn Road in Tillman’s Corner after reports that someone had pulled a gun.

A witness told FOX10 news at the time that the vehicle Bates was driving went through a red light and hit another woman’s car.

Police finally caught Bates when he wrecked just off of Padgett Switch Road in Irvington.

DuBose imposed the 41-month sentence with credit for the time Bates has spent in custody prior to sentencing. The judge also ordered Bates to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon his discharge from prison and pay $100 in special assessments.