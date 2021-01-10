MOBILE, Ala (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement about a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Friday night.
The statement reads as follows:
"A single-vehicle crash at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Mathew Kirk Bryant, 44, was killed when the 2011 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Bryant was pronounced deceased on the scene. The crash occurred on East Davenport Street, one mile from Bayou La Batre in Mobile County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate."
