Irvington woman leads Mobile police on high-speed chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested a woman Sunday morning after the end of a high-speed chase through Theodore and Irvington.
It started when officers spotted her driving a stolen vehicle on Old Pascagoula road.
Investigators said the woman hit speeds of 117mph at one point in her attempt to get away.
Officers captured her after she turned down Foster Trail, a dead-end road off of March Road in St. Elmo.
No one was injured in the case. The woman's name has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.