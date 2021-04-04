Irvington woman leads Mobile police on high-speed chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested a woman Sunday morning after the end of a high-speed chase through Theodore and Irvington.

It started when officers spotted her driving a stolen vehicle on Old Pascagoula road.

Investigators said the woman hit speeds of 117mph at one point in her attempt to get away.

Officers captured her after she turned down Foster Trail, a dead-end road off of March Road in St. Elmo.

No one was injured in the case. The woman's name has not been released.