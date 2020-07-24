Family and friends are trying to come to grips with the murder of a Mobile woman.
Mobile Police said 55-year-old Deanna Goddard was found dead in her apartment Thursday.
“It doesn’t make sense right now. Of course it’s a real fresh cut.”
That tragedy bringing Goddard's pastor's, Pastor Bryan Jones and Pastor Angela Jones of the Cave Ministries, to their knees in tears.
“Just been up most the night. Just pondering this thing, how this happened you know, did we not do enough? You know you always go back and look at that. So we’re just kind of really in a state of shock at the moment you know what I mean,” Pastor Bryan said.
The Jones' said Goddard was a devoted member of their congregation at Cave Ministries. Jones said she volunteered as a greeter and loved working with them in the community.
“She really loved outreaching to the community even if another ministry in Mobile was doing outreach, she’d be out there feeding the homeless. She was there on the hot days under the tent in Tillman's corner feeding the homeless. When we were going to Mobile Terrace on Saturdays, she would be part of the outreach team and she would walk around and hand out water and give out hotdogs and chips and pray for all the people in Mobile Terrace,“ Pastor Bryan Jones said.
Pastor Angela Jones added, “and she didn’t care how dirty you were no matter what you look like she was going to hug you and she was gonna laugh and just show you the joy the Lord.”
Pastor Jones said the last time they saw her was this past Sunday. They said she spent quite some time at the altar, laying, kneeling, and even sitting in front of it during worship.
“The spot I’m standing in it, she laid at this altar for I don’t know how long during worship Sunday and this was her spot. She sat down first and everybody kind of gathered around her."
“And I have no doubt that she was probably ministering as she took her last breath. That’s just who she was,” Pastor Angela said.
Her son 27-year-old Kevin Carter is charged with her murder. The Jones' said he was at church with his mother on Sunday.
