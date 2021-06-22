BUTLER COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- The heartbreak on the highway in Butler County is growing.

We are learning more about 29-year-old Cody Fox and his 9-month-old daughter Ariana who were killed in the I-65 crash on Saturday.

“It has hit everybody hard, everybody has been affected by it and overwhelmed by the situation,” said Corey Comstock, Fire Chief at South Pittsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Tennessee.

Fox volunteered at the South Pittsburg Volunteer Fire Department. He also volunteered at the Marion County EMA for the last 6 years.

“It’s hard to lose somebody in the community, but it’s especially hard to lose somebody as young and full of life and energetic as he is, dedicated to the community, he really loved the community and the whole county,” Comstock said.

Saturday’s fiery crash north of Greenville was a chaotic scene. At least 17-vehicles were involved.

First responders rushing to the area to try and save as many people as possible. The Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department pulling Fox out using the jaws of life. For those on the call that day, it had a different meaning.

“It’s more personal as a volunteer out here to help a fellow man,” said Dustin Casey, Fire Chief at the Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department.

Cody’s fiancé and Ariana’s mother, Hayle Anderson was also in the car at the time. She survived the crash.

Comstock says people in the area are coming together to give the family support because they were well known in their Tennessee community.

“All of them are willing to jump in and do whatever they needed to do, but it’s hard to lose somebody like that especially as active as he is,” he said.

Funeral arrangements have just been announced. The service will be up in Tennessee on Saturday.

There is also a GoFundMe, you can donate here.