MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- With more rain possible this week there is concern beyond flash flooding.

During heavy rain, sewers in Southern Alabama can overflow.

Erskine Jones lives near Patricia Avenue in Prichard. When it rains heavy, sewage can pour out from a manhole.

“That whole top jumps up and down, up and down, up and down and everything comes up and goes into those two ditches,” he said.

It happened most recently three weeks ago.

That is when Prichard Water Works & Sewer estimates between 10,000 and 25,000 gallons of sewage spewed out. They blame heavy rain.

“It takes a serious good rain,” Jones said. “Now yesterday it didn’t move, but you come out here on a real good heavy day, a good heavy rain you can see it.”

In the last six months, Prichard Water Works reports at least 44,000 gallons of sewage spilled in their service area because of heavy rain.

During that same time period, the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System reports about 35,000 gallons overflowed.

“A lot of sewage spills are heavy rain related period,” said Casi Callaway, the Mobile Baykeeper Executive Director. “Sewage is full of all the things you don’t want to swim in. All the things you don’t want to play in. It is a major health issue.”

FOX10 News reached out to Prichard Water Works and MAWSS about how they are working to stop sewage overflows caused by heavy rain.

Prichard never responded, but MAWSS says they are spending $100 million in the first five years of their master plan to upgrade infrastructure.

Two years ago, they built a basin on Halls Mill Road to help during severe weather.

Next week, another project involving several tanks will be finished. MAWSS says it will help reduce sewage overflows into Three Mile creek.

“A lot of our utilities are really seeing what’s happening and they know they can do better,” Callaway said. “Now they’re investing in doing better.”

Mobile Baykeeper says the number of sewer overflows has gone down in recent years, but it is still a problem.

MAWSS released this statement: