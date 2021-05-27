MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Rush hour in Downtown Mobile usually means traffic.

A slow go on Government Street always seems to be in style around 5pm during the week.

“It’s gotten progressively worse over the years especially as we get into travel season and beach season,” said John Strope, President of Dogwood Productions.

It is a problem Strope sees and deals with on a daily basis.

His company Dogwood Productions is on Government Street, in the exact same spot for the last 20 years.

“It is just bumper to bumper people trying to get across the Bay, but every single Friday it is guaranteed to be bad,” he said.

The City of Mobile is looking to change that. A $1.1 million project just approved by the City Council will synchronize traffic lights on Government Street leading into the Bankhead Tunnel.

Jennifer White with the city says the goal is for drivers to see less red and more green.

“Most drivers frustrations is having to sit at a single and see it service a leg of the intersection that has no vehicles at it so this allows us to repair all that,” she said.

The upgrades will connect traffic lights on Government Street from Water to Broad. Traffic signals on Canal Street will also be included.

Construction is set to start next month and they hope to have it done by the end of the year.

ALDOT will be given access so they can manually control the lights to help ease congestion.

“I think what you’ll see is the city is trying to upgrade their entire traffic network system of signals and this is just another piece of the puzzle for us,” White said.

Back with Strope, he is ready for a change.

“Any kind of traffic optimization, streamlining that can be done on Government Street is much needed and very welcome,” he said.

The traffic light upgrade is just one of several in the works in the city. One on Airport Boulevard was finished last year and has been a success.