BUTLER COUNTY, Ala (WALA) – We are hearing from a Mobile woman who is related to four of the ten people killed in a crash on Saturday on I-65.

The family is heartbroken and devastated, in just one moment they lost four kids. The youngest would have turned four on Tuesday.

The pictures are just astounding from the deadly fiery I-65 pile up over the weekend in Butler County killing 10 people.

For a Mobile woman there is heartache. She lost four family members in an instant.

“They were just all sweet loving children,” said Desiree Bishop.

Those kids, 8-year-old Nicholas Dunnavant and his 12-year-old brother Josiah Dunnavant were from Mobile.

She also lost 16-year-old Isabella Gulley and her brother 3-year-old Benjamin Gulley. The two are from Camp Hill.

Both sets of their parents, Tommy and Candice Gulley and Rickey and Brandy Dunnavant are from Mobile.

“They all had love to give and they all had a servants heart and their parents made sure they were there to serve their community and to help other people so I’ll think I’ll miss that and seeing them reach their potential,” Bishop said.

Bishop spoke to FOX10 News on Monday from a Montgomery Hotel. She drove up to see her niece Candace Gulley who was injured in the 17-vehicle crash.

Candace was driving the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van with 8 kids, four from the ranch and four family members on the way home from a Gulf Shores vacation.

Candace was the sole survivor.

Candace was the director of the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch

A father and daughter in another vehicle were also killed.

“You never would have expected and you never dreamed and you never want it to anybody else or yourself,” Bishop said. “It’s a high price to pay. It just comes in waves of grief, just waves of grief.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet, but there is a GoFundMe. You can donate to it here.