MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – A Theodore couple was at The Shoppes at Bel Air Mall when gunfire erupted in the parking lot Friday afternoon.

Hannah and Allen Alukic were heading home after shopping when gunfire broke out.

They told FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert they got just steps outside the front door when they heard five to eight gunshots in the parking lot.

“It’s pretty scary going through all that,” Allen said.

Hannah and Allen said one of the bullets nearly hit them.

“It makes your heart race for sure like I couldn’t stop shaking,” Hannah said.

“You’ve got an adrenaline rush and you don’t know what to do,” Allen said. “You hear gunshots you don’t know if you need to go back and check on somebody or if you need to get out of there.”

Mobile Police say one person was shot in the parking lot of the mall around 2:30. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hannah and Allen say they are thankful they were not hit.