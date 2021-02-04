MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The City of Mobile and Mobile Police want to expand the use of body cameras to all sworn officers.

Currently, patrol officers are the only ones required to wear a body camera.

In the future, Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he wants everyone in one for transparency reasons.

Stimpson spoke to FOX10 News in an exclusive one-on-one interview about the issue on Thursday.

“When we think about what occurred today what we realized now is that it needs to expand past just all the sworn officers in uniform,” he said.

Mobile Police patrol officers have been using body cameras for more than 5 years. Supervisors and specialized units like SWAT are not issued one.

Over the last 8 months, Mayor Stimpson has been working to change the policy to include everyone up to the chief and public safety director.

“It protects officers from frivolous or unfounded complaints, but also it will help us identify if we got a problem with an officer,” he said.

In the last week and a half, Mobile Police Officers fired their weapons killing two suspects in different incidents.

The first happened late last month, when a suspect ran from a traffic stop holding a knife and was tased twice before an officer fired two shots, killing the suspect. The officer is a supervisor and did not have a body camera, but another officer who was also involved did.

In Thursday’s shooting, SWAT officers also are not issued a camera.

Public Safety Director James Barber is for having more cameras.

“Today I think was a good example where the need to protect the tactics of SWAT and the public’s right to know or feel comfortable with what actually happened and so that balance today identified that we don’t just need to expand the program we need to just fully incorporate that program,” Barber said.

Body cameras have become a part of 21st century policing. Since they first started being used in Mobile in 2015, citizen complaints went down.

Mayor Stimpson believes the benefits of everyone outfitted in a camera is worth the cost.

“We will spend a lot of time and energy trying to explain what has happened,” he said. “If you have it on the body cam maybe you don’t have to do quite as much explaining about what happened.”

Mayor Stimpson says he is working to find the money in the existing budget to get everyone a camera.

If need be, he says he will work with the Mobile City Council to find the money.