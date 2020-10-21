PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- A 25-year-old man was gunned down in his Prichard home overnight and now his family is trying to come to terms with his death.
Prichard Police called this a “senseless murder” and investigators do not have a lot to go on.
The victim, 25-year-old Travon Thomas, was murdered inside a home on Semler Street overnight. His grandmother making the gruesome discovery this morning.
“Clothes was thrown all over him, mattress was thrown over him to hide the body, but she didn’t know that at the time because the mattress was just off the bed,” said one family member who did not want her name used or her face shown on camera.
Investigators tell FOX10 News there is no clear motive, but a family member believes it was a home invasion.
“For someone to walk into someone’s home and murder someone it’s definitely a home invasion,” the woman said. “The purpose of it we don’t know, what happened we don’t know, the suspects we don’t know.”
As police search for the gunman, Thomas’ family is remembering him as a comedian who could light up a room.
“He’s very funny,” one family member said. “Very energetic, his energy if he came around you right now you would love him.”
“It’s a big loss, it’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Tynesia Dortch. “We’re constantly going through death and all this right here. This right here is very senseless.”
The family hopes whoever killed Thomas comes forward.
“Justice for Travon, Traybaby,” the family member said. “Everybody knows tray. They know him as traybaby. We want justice for him and we won’t stop until we get justice for him.”
Prichard Police need your help to solve this case. If you know anything, give them a call.
