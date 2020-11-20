MOBILE, Ala (WALA) — Despite COVID-19 canceling other holiday celebrations, the City of Mobile went ahead on Friday with their Christmas tree lighting in Mardi Gras Park.
“It’s a beautiful tree,” said Amelia Harrison. “So, I’m glad we made it.”
“Christmas is my all-time favorite holiday,” said Melinda Brooks. “So that’s why I’m here.”
The lighting of the Christmas tree is a tradition in the city, but with COVID-19 in mind the event was changed. Gone is the entertainment and kids activities, in with social distancing and masks.
“Now that this has been going on for a while you’re kind of used to it,” said Dejunea Bush. “So, like this is now the new thing.”
“It’s great. It’s not too bad because of COVID It’s not as big of a crowd,” said Paul McMillian.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson along with the Salvation Army doing the honors to light the tree, spreading the spirit of the season with a lot of lights and some ornaments.
“I think what you’re seeing are people clustering in family groups and close friends and I think having it out here tonight,” Stimpson said. “I think it’s perfect.”
