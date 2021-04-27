TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala (WALA) -- Dirty water is still visible in local waterways after a massive sewage spill. More than a half a million gallons spewed out.

MAWSS says this spill is the largest they have dealt with in the last five to six years.

Hours after the spill was stopped, you can see the environmental impact left behind, dirty brown water in local waterways and in some places dead fish.

“It smells like a toilet bowl,” said Lamar Oglesby, who lives near the sewage spill. “That’s the only way to describe it, raw sewage.”

Oglesby lives on the water, just downstream from the spill. Dead fish and brown murky water are visible from his dock.

“This is where we live at, nobody likes walking into their backyard and smelling sewer,” he said.

Neighbors throughout the Cypress Shore subdivision are facing the same reality.

“It’s kind of nasty and it just doesn’t look like what we know our waters look like,” said Phyllis Wingard.

Around 552,000 gallons spilled into a local waterway that leads into Halls Mill Creek.

“The best information leads us to believe that there’s a break on the pipe,” said Calressia Clark, the MAWSS Water & Sewer Engineering Manager. “We did find a large size cave in, beyond that we’re not really sure. The pipe is about 20 feet deep.”

While MAWSS was first notified about a possible spill on Sunday, they were not able to immediately find a problem.

As MAWSS continued to search, Mobile Baykeeper says they joined the effort and ended up finding the spill Monday night.

Cade Kistler from Mobile Baykeeper says while the overflow is large, it is not an everyday occurrence.

“It’s sad and it’s concerning to see it, but I’m happy to see these big spills are becoming less and less frequent and we hope to see them become extinct,” he said.

With the spill over, MAWSS is now working to reach the broken pipe to repair again. Wingard is hopeful a spill like this does not happen again.

“I believe strongly in protecting the environment we have,” she said. “I have wetlands on my property it’s really kind of scary. It’s a big spill.”

MAWSS is asking people to avoid swimming or fishing in the area for the next few days.

Crews will be out working to repair the line all night.