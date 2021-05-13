BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) -- A big fight in Bayou La Batre left several people injured and criminal charges are expected soon.

Investigators are not able to release many details right now because the case is still under investigation and witnesses are still being interviewed.

But the lead detective on the case just confirmed to FOX10 News that they are investigating a large fight at a boat launch that left several people injured.

The investigator says charges will be coming, but he would not say if more than one person will be charged.

FOX10 News obtained video that appears to show the end of the fight at Bayou La Batre’s boat launch last Saturday. We were given it by a family member of one of those injured. The woman says some of the people hurt were held underwater and beaten.

“When you hear your loved one sit there and tell you he thought he was dying,” she said.

The family member did not want to be identified and asked us to change her voice. She says there was a small fight on Dauphin Island’s West End, but when her family member and friends got their boat back to Bayou La Batre about a dozen people were waiting for them at the launch.

“It was definitely a brutal attack and the reason why, these grown men sat there and waited for two hours," she said. "They had two hours to come to their senses to leave and not do this and they chose not to.”

The family member says several people were hurt in the fight, injuries include a broken nose, bruises and a concussion.

“They’re doing good now," the woman said. "They’re just still having flashbacks, being held underwater keeps coming back to ya. That scares ya.”

Bayou La Batre Police say some portion of this incident may have been caught on camera. The lead detective says charges will be coming, but he would not say how many will be charged.

“I don’t want this to happen to another family," the family member said. "I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

We do know at least one name connected to this investigation but we are not identifying that person right now because no charges have been filed.