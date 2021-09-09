MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11th attacks.

On Thursday, local first responders payed tribute to the lives lost with a 9-11 remembrance ceremony. They also honored local firefighters who died in the last few years.

At Mobile Memorial Gardens on Thursday they held their annual ceremony.

Local firefighter Dale Potts was here paying tribute.

“I was supposed to be on the plane that left going to California and a friend of mine had swapped tickets with me,” he said.

That friend ended up not getting on the plane that morning, but he says his friend snapped a picture just moments after the first crash. Potts says he knows how lucky he is.

“I believe in holy powers,” he said. “He didn’t let me get on that plane. He saved me. I was able to retire and do full time firefighting.”

Thursday’s ceremony was paying tribute to the 9/11 attacks and also local firefighters who passed away in the last two years.

“It was just a beautiful service, it was beautiful, I loved it,” said Rhonda Hines.

Hines was here for her son Charles. The Elberta firefighter died after a battle with a rare illness in July.

The names of 30 firefighters were read and their family members were presented with a rose, including Hines.

“Even though I lost my child, I see this rose as a new beginning,” she said.

This remembrance ceremony so special for so many, as Mobile remembers what happened 20 years ago and our retired firefighters who recently passed away.

“It just really helps families too,” Hines said. “Not to say goodbye but to say okay I can make it.”