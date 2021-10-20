MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's Bullying Prevention Week, and events are being held at all schools in the Mobile County area.

Bullying can affect anyone from elementary school, high school, and beyond. It also comes in different forms, such as cyberbullying.

"A lot of kids don't know the etiquette of social media, and they do things on social media not thinking," said Terrell Patrick, the Director of Youth and Family Services and Coordinator for the Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying, "they will post things, they will say things that may offend other people."

The District Attorney’s office partners with the Mobile Coalition Against Bullying every year, working with all Mobile County Schools dedicating each day this week to teaching students helpful tools, like the do's and dont's of cyberbullying and identifying your trusted adults.

"A lot of times kids may feel as though, hey it's hard to take to adults at school. So we want to always tell them, put up your threes. Who are three trusted adults that you can establish there at your school," said Patrick.

Another tool that can be useful is 'Bully Blocker'. Any student or parent can text 'Bully Blocker' all one word to 444-999 and the coalition will come up with a plan to help your child overcome bullying.

Patrick said you need to talk to your kids, especially if you think they may be having problems at school.

"First have the conversation with your child, to be able to identify is it bullying? Is it conflict? Because there is a difference," said Patrick, "not wanting to go to school the next day, change of eating habits can also be a sign of bullying and then you can notice them not talking about their day, not talking about they have friends because then they may feel as though that they're being excluded."

To learn more about bullying prevention check out the DA’s social media accounts. There is also a booth set up in Government Plaza in Mobile with plenty of anti-bullying and 'Bully Blocker' materials for parents and students.