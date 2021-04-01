MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- More than two months after a 21-year-old man was gunned down in West Mobile there was another arrest overnight adding to an already large number of suspects.

So far, five people have been charged in the January murder of Bradley Nall. Police are still hoping to arrest one more.

Prosecutors say none of the people arrested actually pulled the trigger.

17-year-old Jaravien Allen-White was arrested Wednesday night. He, along with Selena Tisdale, Mary Butler, Demarcus Reynolds, and Julian Sullivan are charged with felony murder in the death of Nall.

MPD says Nall’s cold-blooded killing happened during a robbery. The suspects allegedly after drugs.

New court documents say Allen-White was a passenger in the car that went to and from the scene of the crime on Randlett Drive. Allen-White is not believed to have shot Nall.

The other four suspects in the case were arrested weeks ago.

Last Thursday, Tisdale, Butler, Reynolds, and Sullivan had their preliminary hearing and their case was sent to the Grand Jury. Testimony during the hearing indicated none of those defendants pulled the trigger either, but they allegedly helped with the crime.

Tisdale, Butler, Reynolds, and Sullivan’s attorneys are claiming innocence.

The big question, who killed Nall. Investigators say they know who did it, but they are still looking for evidence.