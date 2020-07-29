Alabama Governor Kay Ivey challenged district school systems doing online learning only, to phase students in as soon as COVID-19 numbers decrease enough.
“We don’t have the luxury of not getting our young people back in school,” Governor Ivey said.
Mobile County Public Schools is one of those districts. MCPSS has decided to go all virtual for the first 9 weeks of the upcoming school year, at least.
The Governor said "in-person" learning is imperative for Alabama students' success.
“While I respect those districts that have elected to go to virtual classrooms, I feel with all my heart that a slide will come by keeping our kids at home, especially if there are other options and that slide is likely to have a dramatic negative impact on Alabama’s future, our young people,” Ivey explained.
She believes the negative outweigh the positives in this case and she's hopes school districts going all virtual like Mobile County to form a plan to resume.
“As a former school teacher myself and as president of the state school board, I’m telling you, we need to do everything we can to get our kids back into the classroom as soon as possible,” the Governor added.
One change Ivey mentioned that will occur for in-person learning is all students from 2nd grade to college level will be required to wear a face mask.
FOX 10 news spoke to a few people about the governor's face mask order extension, the feelings on returning to school were mixed.
“I have kids that I have to take care of. I have 23 other kids in the classroom that I have to think about. If I get it from you now, and go to class not knowing I have it, I’ve infected 23 other children or a whole school of people,” a teacher said.
“They should get back in school and all they really need to do is just take precautions and safety rules to make sure that the students are safe. The kids have been pinned up in the houses all this time and it will give them a way to release a little energy because I know they’ve been getting on mom and daddy's nerves,” added a Mobile resident.
