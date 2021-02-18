MOBILE, Ala. - The University of Mobile will dedicate the new Jacobs Field Archway on Friday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. to honor the memory of Coach Mike Jacobs, founder of the UM baseball program and former UM athletic director.

Officials say the brick archway at the entrance to Jacobs Field will serve as a memorial to the man who impacted countless lives of former players and coworkers throughout the 30 years Coach Jacobs himself dedicated to the University of Mobile.

Coach Jacobs tragically passed away suddenly in December of 2019. The Jacobs Field Archway was made possible by donations from across the country in memory of the beloved coach.

Exactly one year prior to the planned archway dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proclaimed Feb. 19, 2020 as Coach Mike Jacobs Day in the city of Mobile, Alabama at Hank Aaron Stadium.

On Friday, University of Mobile President Dr. Lonnie Burnett will briefly speak of the legacy and impact that Coach Mike Jacobs left. Shortly after that, Coach Jacobs' wife, Joy Jacobs, will speak on behalf of the family.

Dr. Burnett, Joy Jacobs, UM Head Baseball Coach Jon Seymour and UM Athletic Director Mel Sansom will cut the ribbon for the new Jacobs Field entrance sign.

Following the ceremony, the University of Mobile Rams will host the Spring Hill Badgers for their first of five meetings during the 2021 season. Friday's meeting will be one nine-inning game with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

The baseball field at the University of Mobile was named Jacobs Field in 2011 after Coach Jacobs compiled 700 career wins. Overall, Coach Jacobs earned 993 total wins in 30 seasons while leading the University of Mobile Baseball program. He reached the 30-win plateau in 17 of his 30 seasons as head coach and led the Rams to seven conference championships and a berth in the 2001 NAIA World Series. Coach Jacobs was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

In July of 2019, Coach Jacobs was named athletic director at the University of Mobile, leading one of the NAIA's largest athletic programs.

Following the passing of Coach Jacobs in December of 2019, long-time assistant and associate coach Jon Seymour took over the helm of the university's baseball program. Seymour, who coached with Jacobs for over 15 years, helped lead the UM baseball program to its 1,000th win in program history and was recently honored as the Small College Division Coach of the Year for the 2020 season by the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association.