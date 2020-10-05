NEW ORLEANS, La. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama football program now has a Homecoming game time and a new date for the "Battle For The Belt" with an announcement from the Sun Belt Conference office Monday.
The Jaguars' next game at the New Hancock Whitney Stadium, a Homecoming match-up with Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 17, will kick off at 11 a.m. (CDT). The contest can be seen live nationally on ESPNU.
After last week's annual game against rival Troy was postponed due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of student-athletes, South will now play host to the Trojans on Saturday, Dec. 12.
If an earlier date presents itself due to an inability of other teams to play, the two programs will explore the option of meeting prior to the new scheduled date.
The league office also announced on Monday that the conference championship game has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 19. The contest will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2, with kickoff time for the matchup to be announced in the future.
For more information about South Alabama athletics, check back with www.usajaguars.com, and follow the Jaguars at www.twitter.com/USAJaguarSports. Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1USA (1872).
