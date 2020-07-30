MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama Jags a casualty of Thursday's decision by the SEC to cancel all non-conference games. They were set to play the Florida Gators September 19th in Gainesville.
"We are always going to choose the glass half full mindset and make the best of what we have," said Dr. Joel Erdmann, USA Athletic Director.
First came the cancellation of their home opener in their new stadium with Grambling -- now another blow from the SEC.
"We are disappointed we won't be able to go to the Swamp in Gainesville and have that experience for our student athletes and our fans... But as in these interesting times we've got to be flexible and adjust and we will move on," said Erdmann.
Erdman says they're still trying to reschedule those games with other teams -- though nothing is set in stone. Then there's the matter of the $1.2-million Florida was set to pay South for it's trip September 19th.
"There are scenarios that may or may not require a buyout -- that is a concern of ours, but at this time we're going to move forward and plan our season and evaluate that in the future. We understand everyone is in unique situations right now -- so there's no ill will towards the University of Florida -- and we're all in this together," said Erdmann.
Meanwhile, there's a lot to look forward to back on campus as crews put the finishing touches on the new Hancock Whitney Stadium.
"It's amazing to look at it... we are very proud of how it turned out," said Erdmann. "It's going to serve us for decades and decades."
Erdman says although they were expecting sell-out crowds -- social distancing will have to do this season.
"We deliberately created this stadium with socialization in mind and socialization everywhere throughout the stadium at different levels. And I believe were very successful in accomplishing that. But we are ironically in the grips of the epitome of anti-social behavior. So that's disappoint a little bit heart-wrenching, but we will manage that we will get through to the other side. And we look forward to the day the stadium can really breathe and allow people to enjoy a great game of college football and other events," said Erdmann.
There has been some chatter that pushing the season and championship play back -- will disrupt the high school football's "Super 7." Erdmann says he hasn't heard from the Alabama State Athletic Association but would be open to explore possibility for them to play in this new stadium if needed.
