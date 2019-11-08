The University of South Alabama Athletics ticket office announced Friday that the men's basketball contest vs. Auburn, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at the Mitchell Center, is officially sold out.
University officials say a limited block of seats for current South Alabama students is available and students can attend the game by showing their valid student I.D. at the North entrance (Moulton Bell Tower side) as they arrive. Students must have their student I.D. to attend and physical tickets for students will not be distributed ahead of the game. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
It is recommended for those that have tickets to arrive early as we are expecting one of the largest crowds in the history of the Mitchell Center.
Shuttles will be provided from designated parking lots to the Mitchell Center beginning at 5 p.m. These lots include: administration, Beta/Gamma, South Humanities and North Humanities. Shuttles will drop off on the South end of the Mitchell Center.
Officials say each shuttle will be color coded and you will be given a coordinating ticket. Shuttles will pick up on the West side of the Mitchell Center post game. Your ticket will let you know which shuttle to ride. Shuttles will run for 60 minutes upon conclusion of the game.
USAPD will have officers at all major intersections assisting with traffic flow and Mitchell Center Drive will be open for Northbound traffic only. The Mitchell Center lot is reserved for those with season parking passes and handicap on a first come, first serve basis. Additional handicap parking is available in our shuttle service parking lots.
For more information about South Alabama athletics, check back with www.usajaguars.com, and follow the Jaguars at www.twitter.com/WeAreSouth_JAGS. Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1USA (1872).
