MOBILE, Ala. – Due to forecasted severe weather along the Gulf Coast later this evening, the University of South Alabama softball team's midweek contest versus Southern Mississippi at Jaguar Field has been canceled.

At this time, no makeup date has been set between the two programs.

The Jaguars will now head out on the road for their first road Sun Belt Conference series at Coastal Carolina. South and Coastal will open up the three-game series on Friday at 3 p.m. (CT).

