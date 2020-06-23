Jaguars, UAB agree to two-game football series

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - University of South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann announced Tuesday that the school has come to an agreement with UAB on a future two-game football series.
The Jaguars and Blazers will meet at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sept. 14, 2030, with the second contest coming at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Sept. 6 the next year. It's the second two-game contract between the two schools, as South and UAB met in Birmingham last September and are scheduled to play in Mobile on Sept. 26 this fall.
"We're excited about the series with UAB, they have been an outstanding program winning at a high level since starting up again," said Jag head coach Steve Campbell. "It's always great to play an in-state school, we recruit the Birmingham area so we are competing for a lot of the same kids since we are in such close proximity. It's just a natural rivalry, I think it's great that we will play this series."
The Blazers are one of two current Conference USA members on the Jaguars' schedule in 2020, with USA slated to open the campaign in Hattiesburg Sept. 5; the two-game series with the Golden Eagles will wrap up in Mobile in the fall of 2021.
USA has future two-games series set with Louisiana Tech — those match-ups will take place in 2022 (Mobile) and 2027 (Ruston) — and North Texas during the 2024 (Mobile) and 2025 (Denton) seasons as well.
For more information about South Alabama athletics, check back with www.usajaguars.com, and follow the Jaguars at www.twitter.com/WeAreSouth_JAGS. Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1USA (1872).
