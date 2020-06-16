BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) -- Reports that President Trump is coming to Mobile to rally for Tommy Tuberville do not seem to concner former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Sessions tweeting earlier Monday -- "The people of Alabama will not be told who to vote for by anyone in Washington. As recent experience demonstrates, in Alabama we make our own decisions on who will represent us in the US Senate. It’s always a good day when the President of the United States visits Alabama."
"That said, Alabama will vote solidly for @realDonaldTrump this fall, so his time would be far better spent in swing states he must win to be reelected."
Campaigning for his old Senate seat -- Sessions spoke to the Escambia County Republican Club Monday night.
“I love this state," said Sessions. "I understand our values. I am proud to represent them. I really am."
Sessions addressing the elephant in the room head on: “I know the President is mad at me... he is. He's made that clear. I understand it," said Session.
In a turn around from five years ago from when Sessions was by his side -- President Trump expected to rally for Sessions’ GOP rival Tommy Tuberville in Mobile just days before the July 14th runoff.
"I think it's great he wants to come to Alabama -- I think that's fabulous. I was there with him the first two times he came to Mobile -- Tommy Tuberville wasn't. Tommy Tuberville never said a nice word about him or gave a dime to his campaign, while I traveled all over the country to help the President get elected. I think he will be re-elected," said Sessions. "This race is going to be decided by the people of Alabama. I had two people tell me tonight -- I am all Donald Trump except one thing -- you. (laughs) But I think that the people will decide and I look forward to this campaign -- we can feel the momentum moving in the right direction."
Sessions also pointed out that Tuberville was invited and committed to speaking at the Monday night's event, but was a no show. Session said Tuberville has refused a debate before the runoff.
Candidates Jerry Carl and Bill Hightower also spoke to the Escambia County GOP. They are vying for Congressman Bradley Byrne's seat.
