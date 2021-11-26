MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Long-time Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright announced she is running for district court judge, posting a campaign ad to Facebook on her last official day as ADA.
Wright began her journey at the District Attorney’s Office in 2003, working as the lead for the county's murder team for more than six years.
Wright has tried over 124 jury trials, 18 of which were capital cases.
