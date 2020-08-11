MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile City Council on Tuesday approved Jeremy Lami as the new chief of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
Lami had been nominated for the job by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. He replaces retiring Chief Mark Sealy, who has now accepted the fire chief job in Gulf Shores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.