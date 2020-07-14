MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Former State Senator Bill Hightower conceded to Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl in the Republican runoff in Alabama's First Congressional District.
It was a very tight race but less than three hours after the polls closed Carl claimed victory.
It was a joyous celebration at Cafe Del Rio when that announcement was made.
Carl says it has been a long year and a half on the campaign trail and he is glad that he was able to get the win.
Carl says Hightower called him to concede and pledged to support Carl going forward.
“We’re excited about tonight, they’ve called it, we don’t know where the numbers will be, but I’ll tell you when you look at the support of the local people," Carl said.
Carl said there is a long way to go until November, but he is going to enjoy the victory for a few days before going back to work.
Carl will face Democrat James Averhart in the general election. The winner will take over the seat currently held by Rep. Bradley Byrne.
