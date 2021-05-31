A family-friendly, outdoor event is coming up on Wednesday in Mobile.
Organizers of the “Jesus People Tour” are hoping to saturate the city with practical acts of service and outreach for two days, all leading to two nights of worship, evangelism, and activation. The Circuit Riders believe now is the time for a Jesus Movement so they’re taking their “mobile Gospel truck” to gather people in fields and outdoor spaces.
Katie Braswell joined Shelby Myers on FOX10 News at 4 to talk about the event.
